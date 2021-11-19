Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

