Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

