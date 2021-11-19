Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 52,850 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.