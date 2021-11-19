Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE DNA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

