Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day moving average of $271.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $211.40 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

