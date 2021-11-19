Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

