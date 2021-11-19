Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

