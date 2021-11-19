Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.