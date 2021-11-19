Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

