Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,397 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 719,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

