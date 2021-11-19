Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Generac by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Generac by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $422.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.79 and a 200 day moving average of $406.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.