Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 354.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 778,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NYSE:SHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

