Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Shares of BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

