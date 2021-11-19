Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $332.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

