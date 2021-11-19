Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $105.15 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.