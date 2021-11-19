Carry Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $96.66 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00104626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004190 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

