Cartesi (CTSI) One Day Volume Hits $93.25 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $478.03 million and approximately $93.25 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.