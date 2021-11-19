Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Carver Bancorp news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

