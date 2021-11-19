CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.81 million and the highest is $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 184,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 232,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

