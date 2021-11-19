Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $137.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $137.25 and last traded at $142.46, with a volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

