Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cassava Sciences worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 164.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

