Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $627,984.33 and approximately $3,376.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

