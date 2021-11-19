Cathleen Black Sells 18,750 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Cathleen Black sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $714,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 2,080,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,228. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
