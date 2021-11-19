Cathleen Black Sells 18,750 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Cathleen Black sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $714,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 2,080,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,228. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

