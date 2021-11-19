Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $293.71 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

