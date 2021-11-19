Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 616,734 shares.The stock last traded at $130.70 and had previously closed at $129.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

