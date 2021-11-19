Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 616,734 shares.The stock last traded at $130.70 and had previously closed at $129.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

