CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 0.9%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 1,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.26.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

