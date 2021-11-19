Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

