Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00009168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $46.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

