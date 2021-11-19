Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 946,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

