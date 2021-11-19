Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.40

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 57.88 ($0.76). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 57.88 ($0.76), with a volume of 8,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of £85.00 million and a P/E ratio of -72.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.40.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

