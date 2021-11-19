Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.84 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $290.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $334.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $953.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.