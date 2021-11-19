Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $290.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $334.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $953.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

