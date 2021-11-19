Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 6.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 37,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,986,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Truist lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

