Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 6.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 37,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,986,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Truist lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 6.10.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
