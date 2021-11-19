Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Cap of $183.06 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002553 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $183.06 million and $974,551.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,582,466 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.