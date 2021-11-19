Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Century Aluminum worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

