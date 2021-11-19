C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

