CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

