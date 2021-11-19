CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $37.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,733.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,398.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,395.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.