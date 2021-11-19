CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. 66,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

