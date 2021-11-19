CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 1,190,864 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

