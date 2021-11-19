CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $391.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

