CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 124,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

