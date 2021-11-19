CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 426,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

