CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 523 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.02. 50,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $406.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. The company has a market cap of $428.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.