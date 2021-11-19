CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 791 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. 100,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

