CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,998 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

