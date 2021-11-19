Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CIAFF stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

