ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $26.13 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

