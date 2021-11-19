Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,657 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of PC Connection worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

