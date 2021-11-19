Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 331,575 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 331,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Tellurian worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.70 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

